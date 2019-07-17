#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Cryptocurrencies, digital tax top agenda for G-7 meeting

Updated : July 17, 2019 11:26 AM IST

The finance ministers are meeting in the town of Chantilly to prepare the ground for a summit of the G-7 heads of state and government, scheduled for August 24-26 in the French Basque Country resort of Biarritz.
The US has advocated a broader international approach being developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a Paris-based organization representing much of the more developed world.
The tech companies do huge business across Europe but pay taxes only in the European Union nation where their local headquarters are based.
