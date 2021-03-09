Crude awakening: Petrol, diesel prices may rise further as Brent crude hits $70 after attack on Saudi oil facility

After reports of an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility, Brent crude -- the international standard -- surged over $70 a barrel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The price of Brent crude has been on an upswing since October 2020. Even US crude touched its highest in over two years on March 8.

Saudi Arabia — one of the largest producers of crude oil — said that on Sunday that there was a drone attack from the sea on Ras Tanura, the world’s largest crude oil exporting facility. The missile landed close to a residential complex near a storage facility.

Impact on India

The expected rise in crude oil has fuelled fears that it would lead to a further hike in petrol and diesel prices in India, where consumers are already facing the pinch of record high prices. The retail price of petrol and diesel in the country depends on international prices, state and central government taxes and duties.

As per Indian Oil Corporation, on Monday petrol was selling at Rs 91.17 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was selling at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60, respectively.

In some parts of the country, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100/litre-mark when crude was at $66 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia accounts for about 10 percent of global crude supply and is the second-largest exporter to India.

Amid a fall in tax revenues, lower oil fuel prices in the past year had helped the government collect higher taxes on fuel. At a time when the RBI is looking to accelerate economic growth by keeping interest rates low, higher fuel prices could stir up inflation. It would become a challenge for the government to retain high taxes without aggravating the middle class.

States such as Tripura and Assam have reduced taxes on fuel. However, the central government has discouraged a reduction in excise duty rates on auto fuels for the time being. This is due to its stressed fiscal position on account of the pandemic.