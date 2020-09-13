  • SENSEX
Crisis-hit tourism industry pins hope on the festive season

Updated : September 13, 2020 01:25 PM IST

With people starting to learn to live with the pandemic, at least some of them are likely to start travelling with requisite safety measures.
The tourism sector, crippled by the COVID19 pandemic, hopes to see some businesses in the upcoming Durga puja and Diwali seasons with queries from interested travellers coming in, officials of the industry bodies said on Sunday.
