Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

The slowdown is deeper than anticipated and will be prolonged, rating agency Crisil warned on Monday slashing its growth estimate sharply to a low 5.1 percent from 6.3 percent earlier.

The agency attributed the sharp revision to various high-frequency indicators showing softness and partly blamed the same to the reforms like GST, real estate regulation, and the bankruptcy code which are still a "drag" on the economy while it is yet to adjust to the changes unveiled years before.

The Crisil's estimate is among the lowest, but still above Japanese brokerage Nomura's 4.7 percent forecast.

The Reserve Bank, which is scheduled to review the monetary policy on Thursday, had in the October review lowered its forecast to 6.1 percent, down a full 90 bps from its August forecast.

Given the gathering storm, the monetary authority is widely expected to slash its rates further after five successive rate cuts to the tune of 135 bps, bring down the policy rates to a nine-year low of 5.45 percent.

ALSO READ: Q2 GDP: What RBI and government are likely to do next

Official data released Friday showed the September quarter GDP hit a 26-quarter low of 4.5 percent, penciling the first-half growth at a low 4.75 percent.

"The economy is going through a deeper-than-anticipated slowdown, as weakness in the real sector and stress in the financial sector feed into each other," the Crisil report said.

"Key short-term indicators like industrial production, merchandise exports, bank credit off-take, tax mop-ups, freight movement, and electricity production, all point to a weakening growth momentum," the report underlined.

However, it expects a "mild" pick-up in growth in the second half. "Growth in the second half will go up to 5.5 percent, up from 4.75 percent in the first half," it said.

VIDEO: Latha Venkatesh decodes India's Q2 GDP data with experts

slower till August.

Private consumption growth, benefiting from a weak base, printed higher in Q2 but the pace of growth nearly halved year-on-year and also against the first half of last fiscal as consumer sentiment stayed muted, it said.

ALSO READ: Why Q2 GDP data shows economic growth may be slow for long

On the supply side, weakness in manufacturing is worrisome with gross value-added by the sector contracting in Q2, it said, adding there was a weakness in construction, trade, hotels, transport, and communications as well.

The weakness in the financial sector is "aggravating" the demand-led slowdown, the note said, warning a clean-up of the financial sector can further stretch the slowdown.

Reacting to government announcement to fast track spending to push growth, it said non-tax revenue generation through divestments and asset monetisation can help keep the fiscal deficit (which has already crossed 102 percent as of October) under check is important now.