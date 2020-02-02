Economy Crisil says Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2020 unlikely to boost economy Updated : February 02, 2020 07:25 PM IST The budget on Saturday set the fiscal deficit target for the financial year 2020-21 at 3.5 percent, at higher than the previous target of 3.0 percent. According to Crisil, the relaxation in target to spur growth was inevitable and more realistic. According to the report, despite tight fiscal conditions, the budget makes room for higher capex and overall capex is budgeted to increase 18 percent in the fiscal year 2020-21.