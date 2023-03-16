CRISIL says India to grow slow at 6% next year, but over 5 years a 6.8% growth likely

The new fiscal 2023-24 is only two weeks away, and customary FY24 outlook reports have started to come in. CRISIL is the first of the block. The CRISIL report in line with the consensus says the GDP for FY24 will fall from 7 percent this year to 6 percent. But what stands out in the report is their medium-term forecast. CRISIL expects the Indian economy to grow by 6.8 percent per annum in the next five years. What gives them this confidence and who are the winners and losers of this growth story?

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, DK Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL said that India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) will moderate to 5 percent in FY24, down from 6.8 percent this fiscal year.

He said, “We arrived at (6.8%) using a technique called growth accounting and There are three drivers of growth, capital, labour and efficiency. So, the number one driver is capital followed by efficiency and labour is the least.”

This is welcome news for Indian consumers who have been grappling with inflationary pressures in recent times. Moderation in inflation will allow consumers to better plan their expenses, and could potentially boost consumer sentiment, leading to higher spending and economic growth.

Talking about exports, Joshi said that he expects moderate growth of 2-4 percent in FY24, despite a high base effect from the previous year. This growth could be driven by increasing demand from developed economies as they continue their post-pandemic recoveries.

According to Hetal Gandhi, Director of CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, capacity utilization in India is currently at its best in nearly 10 years. This is a positive sign for the manufacturing sector, which has been struggling due to the pandemic-induced disruptions.

She also shared that 50 percent of the capital expenditure (capex) in India was driven by the oil and gas and metal sectors. This indicates that these industries are investing heavily in infrastructure and production capabilities, which could potentially boost their output in the coming years.

Overall, the insights from CRISIL experts offer a positive outlook for India's economy in FY24. Moderation in inflation, moderate growth in exports, and high-capacity utilization in manufacturing are all encouraging signs that the Indian economy is on the road to recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video