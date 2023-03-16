Top 10 CRISIL projections for FY24: GDP growth deceleration, inadequate workforce skilling to consumption trend

From GDP, inflation, consumption trends to exports, here’s a look at CRISIL’s top projections for India’s FY24 outlook

India’s real GDP growth for the next fiscal year is likely to decelerate though inflation shall moderate too, CRISIL’s latest report suggests. While investments are beginning to pick-up on more government spending in India, capacity utilisation is at its best in nearly 10 years, the analytical firm’s top officials said on March 16.

Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL, expects consumption skew towards premium products to continue. He noted that the current exports GDP is at 30 percent but just 15-20 percent in revenues of top 780 companies. He also pointed out that six of the top 10 export segments have been propped by production linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

1.On medium term growth

- Over next 5 years, Indian economy to grow at 6.8 percent annually

- Growth to be driven by capital and productivity increases

- Capex first by government, then private sector to drive medium-term growth.

2. On medium term productivity

- Digitalisation, efficiency-enhancing reforms to raise productivity

- Economy to continue reaping efficiency gains from GST, Bankruptcy Code

- Better physical infra to improve connectivity, lower logistics costs

3. On growth

- India GDP growth to decelerate to 6 percent in FY24 from 7 percent this year

- GDP dip as world slows due to high inflation, aggressive rate hikes by major central banks

- Full impact of RBI rate hikes will manifest next fiscal

- Geopolitics may keep crude and commodity prices volatile

4. Inflation

- India CPI to moderate to 5 percent in Fy24 from 6.8 percent this fiscal

- Good rabi harvest, slowing economy to moderate inflation

- Upside risks to inflation given warnings of El Niño; can hurt farm output.

5. On workforce

- Labour’s contribution to growth likely to be the lowest

- Working age group (67 percent of population) to be held back by inadequate quality and skilling

6. On consumption trends

- Urban incomes to outperform rural incomes, govt employee payouts next fiscal

- Consumption skew towards premium products will continue:

Following sectors to benefit from premiumization:

-Premium cars, bikes & foods

-Split ACs

-5-star hotels

-Airlines

7. On exports

- Exports share of GDP at 30% but only 15-20% share in revenues of top 780 cos

- Indian exports commoditised, so decline more during global slowdown

- India exports gain during both, upturns and downturns in the US

- In Europe, Indian exports gain mostly during upturns.

- Current downturn not hurting Indian exports much

- 6 of the top 10 export segments propped by Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

- In FY22, $9 billion, or 2 percent of exports, were from PLI-based projects.

8. On export growth

- See moderate 2-4 percent growth in exports in FY24, despite high base

- Exports to benefit on global de-risking from China, friendshoring strategies.

- PLI would have added $25bn to the $450bn merchandise exports this fiscal

- Potentially, PLI-linked exports alone can touch $140 billion annually.

9. On Capex

- Crisil analysed 400 cos for capex

- Only 3/49 auto and component cos show growth in capex in 1HFY23.

- Metals, cement, oil and gas may continue to show higher capex

- PLI, new-age cos account for 15-17 percent of total industrial capex.

- Overall industrial capex is set to rise to nearly Rs 5.7 trillion in 2023-27

- Industrial capex was Rs 3.7 trillion 2018-22

- Half of incremental capex being driven by PLI and new-age sectors.

- Infra drive 12-16 percent growth in capex next fiscal

10. On green capex

-Currently 9 percent of the spending in both, infra and industrial capex are green.

- Sustainability -related capex to rise to 15 percent by fiscal 2027

- Climate risk to impact revenues, commodity prices, exports, capex

- Climate risk to remain most watched aspect over medium term

Watch the accompanying video for more