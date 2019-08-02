#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

CRISIL cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast citing weak monsoon, sluggish earnings

Updated : August 02, 2019 10:31 AM IST

While the slowdown would be significant in the first half of this fiscal, the second half is expected to find support from expected monetary easing, consumption, and statistical low-base effect, said the firm.
According to the firm, corporate revenue growth will slip back to single-digit after two fiscals, at a rate of 8 percent, reversing the trend of double-digit growth in the past two fiscals. 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV