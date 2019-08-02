CRISIL cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast citing weak monsoon, sluggish earnings

While the slowdown would be significant in the first half of this fiscal, the second half is expected to find support from expected monetary easing, consumption, and statistical low-base effect, said the firm.
According to the firm, corporate revenue growth will slip back to single-digit after two fiscals, at a rate of 8 percent, reversing the trend of double-digit growth in the past two fiscals.
