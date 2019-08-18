Economy
Credit demand subdued, economy needs stimulus, says SBI's Rajnish Kumar
Updated : August 18, 2019 06:05 PM IST
Though lack of credit demand exists in the economy, there is no supply-side constraint as the public sector banks are more or less well-capitalised, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said.
Increased spending by the government and the upcoming festival season would boost demand, Kumar added.Â
