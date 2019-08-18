Credit demand subdued, economy needs stimulus, says SBI's Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said credit demand remains subdued and there is a need for stimulus in the economy.

Though lack of credit demand exists in the economy, there is no supply-side constraint as the public sector banks are more or less well-capitalised, he said.

"Demand for credit in the economy is subdued. There is a need for stimulus in the economy", Kumar told reporters here.

He was in the city to attend the multi-level consultation programme with the branch managers of SBI in the region.

"There is no supply-side constraint. More or less, the public sector banks are well capitalised and bank rates also moderated," he said.