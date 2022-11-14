Inflation in India will peak by March and will be optimal by next fiscal: CLSA

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in a recent comment said that he expects the said that October inflation (CPI) to come below seven percent. Meanwhile, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October, according to the data released by the government on Monday morning.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading is expected in the evening and a CNBC-TV18 poll also sees the headline number cooling off.

The CNBC-TV18 poll sees core inflation dipping below six percent and food inflation is estimated to range between 6.9-7.4 percent.

Indranil Sen Gupta, Head of Research & Economist at CLSA India, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, said that the reading might signal that inflation is peaking off finally and expects the reading at 6.8 percent for the month of October.

Also Read | RBI Governor on inflation reading

“India's inflation has largely been driven by imported inflation from abroad basically in terms of commodity prices and range shocks. So, the money supply has been fairly tight. We do think inflation will peak off to about 6.3 percent by March and 5.5 percent next year,” he said.

The RBI is mandated to keep inflation between four to six percent and the RBI governor too said yesterday that the central bank wants to stick to this goal post. According to Gupta, India's optimal inflation is around 5.5 percent.

“The further tightening by the RBI has to basically respond to the US Federal Reserve. So, we are looking at the RBI hiking to 6.75 percent,” he said.

However, once the US central bank is done hiking rates, the economist believes that RBI will cut rates fairly rapidly by 100 basis points (bps) next fiscal.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video