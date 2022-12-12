Consumer Price Index likely to come at nine-month low

The government will release the consumer price index (CPI) data on December 12. CPI in November is seen at 6.3 percent against 6.8 percent in the preceding month and 4.9 percent in the year-ago period.
The government is set to release the industrial production (IIP) data, consumer price index (CPI) data on Monday. The CPI is an index that measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of the most common consumer goods and services including food, electronics, housing, apparel, transportation among others.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada
IST4 Min(s) Read
Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'
IST3 Min(s) Read
CPI in November is seen at 6.3 percent against 6.8 percent in the preceding month and 4.9 percent in the year-ago period. According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the November CPI estimates range from 6-6.5 percent.
November's core CPI is expected to be reported at 6.2 percent, as per the poll by CNBC-TV18 and the food inflation is seen at 5.8 percent.
|November
|October
|September
|CPI
|6.3
|6.8
|7.4
|Core
|6.2
|6
|6.1
|Food
|5.8
|7
|8.6
CPI for October this year stood at 6.8 percent against 7.4 percent in the preceding month. CPI for October FY22 stood at 4.5 percent.
The inflation in November is seen cooling to a nine-month low, supported by a favourable base effect and moderation in prices.
Also Read: Here's what to expect from industrial production, consumer and wholesale price indices' data
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!