Consumer Price Index likely to come at nine-month low

By Sangam Singh  Dec 12, 2022 4:00:21 PM IST (Published)

The government will release the consumer price index (CPI) data on December 12. CPI in November is seen at 6.3 percent against 6.8 percent in the preceding month and 4.9 percent in the year-ago period.

The government is set to release the industrial production (IIP) data, consumer price index (CPI) data on Monday. The CPI is an index that measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of the most common consumer goods and services including food, electronics, housing, apparel, transportation among others.

CPI in November is seen at 6.3 percent against 6.8 percent in the preceding month and 4.9 percent in the year-ago period. According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the November CPI estimates range from 6-6.5 percent.
November's core CPI is expected to be reported at 6.2 percent, as per the poll by CNBC-TV18 and the food inflation is seen at 5.8 percent.
NovemberOctoberSeptember
CPI6.36.87.4
Core6.266.1
Food5.878.6
CPI for October this year stood at 6.8 percent against 7.4 percent in the preceding month. CPI for October FY22 stood at 4.5 percent.
The inflation in November is seen cooling to a nine-month low, supported by a favourable base effect and moderation in prices. 
Also Read: Here's what to expect from industrial production, consumer and wholesale price indices' data
 
