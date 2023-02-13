January CPI: Analyst expects reading to stay above 6%

The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) number likely to be higher than initial expectations and may not have been priced in yet by the market. The yields have moved up sharply after the jobs data in the US, the dollar has inched higher and oil prices have moved up as well.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co said that he expects January CPI at 6.2 percent, which could end up being higher than expected. If the CPI were to come in at 6.5 percent, this would be equal to the December figure and potentially lead to disappointment among market participants.

“There is a risk that the January CPI will come in higher than expectations. The expectation is at 6.2 percent, but the Cleveland Federal Reserve’s inflation department looking for 6.5; 6.5 would be the same as it was in December and it’s not something the market would like to see,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist, Morgan Stanley, expects that inflation in India will remain in the range of 5-5.5 percent overall.

“We do think that inflation in India will remain in the range of 5-5.5 percent and there is some base effect, so in the month of March, April, May, you will see decelerate a lot more and then stay back in that range of 5-5.5 percent. And that has been our view for some time rather and we don't see a need to change that at this point of time,” he said.

Despite these concerns, Matthews notes that the domestic base of investors in India is currently attaching itself to equities in the country. This trend could continue, as investors look to take advantage of the growth potential that India offers.

