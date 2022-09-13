US August CPI inflation slightly above estimates at 8.3%

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini US Futures turned negative after CPI inflation data came in slightly higher than estimates.

The United States reported its Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for August at 8.3 percent, slightly above estimates of 8.1 percent.

For the same month in the corresponding year, the country's CPI inflation stood at 8.5 percent.

Its core CPI for August was reported rose to 0.6 percent, above estimates of 0.4 percent. In the previous month, the core CPI was 0.3 percent

Dow Futures fell 1 percent, S&P Futures fell 1.6 percent whereas Nasdaq Futures was down more than 2 percent.

