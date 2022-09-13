    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    US August CPI inflation slightly above estimates at 8.3%

    US Futures turned negative after CPI inflation data came in slightly higher than estimates. 

    The United States reported its Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for August at 8.3 percent, slightly above estimates of 8.1 percent.
    Its core CPI for August was reported at 6.3 percent compared to estimates of 6.1 percent.
    US Futures turned negative after CPI inflation data came in slightly higher than estimates.
    Dow Futures fell 1 percent, S&P Futures fell 1.6 percent whereas Nasdaq Futures was down more than 2 percent.
    This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates
     
    CPI inflationinflationunited states

