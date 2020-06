Consumer Price Inflation for the month of May is seen at 5.65 percent, according to a median of estimates of 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18.

The National Statistics Office is scheduled to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May at 5:30 pm this evening. Last month, the NSO did not release data for the month of April stating difficulties in data collection during the lockdown.

Consumer inflation is likely to ease largely due to a reversal in food prices and favorable base effects, as per economists.

Some economists CNBC-TV18 spoke to believe May CPI data is also likely to be held back by the government in view of the continuing lockdown during the period.

“While it is unclear if any full index will be published, we believe there is still a high probability that May will see a truncated CPI series released,” Barclays said in a recent report.

It expects moderation in food prices during the month, after a sharp spike in April due to supply bottlenecks. “We think the large negative output gap will likely outweigh price pressures due to supply disruptions, with inflation likely falling well below the RBI’s inflation target of 4 percent by Q4 2020,” it said. Barclays has forecast 5.5 percent CPI inflation for May.

Yes Bank expects May CPI at 5.85 percent. The bank noted that CPI is likely to stay elevated on account of a likely rise in miscellaneous inflation. Food inflation is expected to remain flat, it said.