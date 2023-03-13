India CPI inflation in February drops to 6.44%, higher than Street estimates

The Consumer Price Index or CPI measures the retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services. It is calculated for a fixed list of items including food, housing, apparel, transportation, electronics, medical care, education, etc.

India's retail inflation for February decreased to to 6.44 percent in February as against 6.52 percent in January 2023, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on March 13.

The February CPI inflation is way above CNBC-TV18 poll of 6.29 percent.

While the CPI in January stood at 6.52 percent, the same for December 2022 was at 5.72 percent. In November, it was 5.88 percent and 5.59 percent in October 2022.

