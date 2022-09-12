Higher food prices pushed CPI inflation to 7% in August

Food inflation in August rose to 7.62 percent from July's 6.75 percent, according to government data.

Higher food prices led to a surge in India's retail inflation for August. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, which is used to measure India's retail inflation, for August rose to 7 percent from the previous month's 6.71 percent.

The CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the CPI inflation at 6.84 percent.

The core CPI inflation for August was reported at 5.9 percent, while the Street had estimated it to be 5.8 percent.

The July Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was at 2.4 percent, whereas the Street had estimated it to be 4.8 percent. The June IIP was pegged at 12.3 percent.

While rural inflation in August increased to 7.15 percent compared to 6.8 percent in July, urban inflation increased to 6.72 percent from July's 6.49 percent.

Vegetables inflation increased to 13.23 percent from the previous month's 10.9 percent. Pulses inflation too saw a sharp rise at 2.52 percent compared to 0.18 percent in July.

However, fuel and light inflation dropped to 10.78 percent in August from 11.76 percent in July.

Clothing and footwear inflation was pegged at 9.91 percent in August, up from July's 9.52 percent.