Consumer price index data to be released today, here's what to expect

The government will release the consumer price index (CPI) data for the month of December today, i.e. January 12. The consumer price index measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services. It is calculated for a fixed list of items including food, housing, apparel, transportation, electronics, medical care, education, etc.

According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, CPI in December is seen at 5.84 percent against 5.88 percent in the preceding month and 5.59 percent in the year-ago period. The December CPI estimates range from 5.7-5.92 percent. Core CPI is expected to be reported at 6.06 percent, up from 6.04 percent in November as per the poll by CNBC-TV18.

CPI stood at 5.88 percent in November against 6.77 percent in the preceding month and 4.91 percent in the year-ago period.

Vegetables are witnessing a seasonal decline in winter. Vegetable prices declining could be offset by sustained inflation in cereals. Pulses, oils, fats prices moderated month-on-month, and milk prices have risen. Food inflation is likely to remain largely unchanged. Core CPI continued to remain sticky led by services inflation.