CPI at 7.35%: What happens when RBI fails to meet inflation target?
Updated : January 14, 2020 02:48 PM IST
When the Reserve Bank of India fails to meet the inflation target, it will send a report to the central government stating reasons and the remedial actions that will be taken.
A breach of the tolerance level for three consecutive quarters will constitute a failure of monetary policy.
