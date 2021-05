Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled around 28 trains, including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani express, Duranto, due to low occupancy from Sunday (May 9).

The reasons for low occupancy is rising COVID-19 cases and the many statewide lockdowns and restrictions that have been imposed across the country.

The trains would remain discontinued until further notice from May 9, the Railways said.

Poor patronisation of once-popular trains also indicates that a lesser number of people are travelling amidst the surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.