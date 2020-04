Come April 20, the Maharashtra government will allow certain economic activities following the guidelines issued by the central government to mitigate the hardship of the people. However, these relaxations will not be available in the containment zones identified by the government.

In this regard, the state government on Friday released guidelines for containment of COVID-19. Here are the full list of activities that will be prohibited and allowed:

Govt to allow these activities from April 20:

ALL HEALTH SERVICES INCLUDING AYUSH TO REMAIN FUNCTIONAL

-Hospitals, clinics, chemists, pharmacies, telemedicine facilities

-Medical laboratories & collection centres

-Pharmaceutical & medical researchers labs, institutions including COVID-19 research

-Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale & supply of vaccines

-Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen & their packaging material & intermediaries

-Construction of medical/health infra including ambulances

-Farming operations by farmers & farm workers in field

-Agencies involves in procurement of agri products, including MSP operations

-Mandis operates by APMC or notified by state/UT government

-Shops of agri machinery, spare parts & repair

-Custom hiring centres related to farm machinery

-Manufacturing, distribution & retail of agri inputs (fertilizers, pesticides, seeds)

-Movement of harvesting & sowing related machines lime combined harvester & other agri/horticulture implements

Maharashtra government allows manufacturing units with access control to operate in SEZ & EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships in non-containment zones.

(Chakan does not fall under PMC)

RBI & RBI regulated financial markets & entities like NPCI, CCIL, payment system operators, NBFCs including HFCs & NBFC-Mis with bare minimum staff

-Bank branches & ATM

-Shall make arrangements for stay of workers in the premises as far as possible or adjacent building to manage SoP

-Transport of workers to be arranged by employers in dedicated vehicles ensuring social distancing

-No worker from hotspot or containment zone will be allowed

-IT vendors for bank operations, banking correspondents and ATM cash management agencies

-Bank branches to be allowed to work for normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfer is over

-SEBI, Capital & debt market services

-IRDAI & insurance companies

-Co-operative & credit societies

-Allows all agri-horticulture produce processing, packaging and transport

-Allows production units that require continuous process & their supply chain (imp)

-Manufacturing of IT hardware, packaging material

-Allows all mining related activities - coal production, mining, transportation, supply of explosives

-All domestic and international travel

-All passenger movement by trains

-Buses for public transport

-Inter district and inter-state movement of people other than medical reasons

-All education, training g and coaching institutions

-All industrial/commercial activities except specified in guidelines

-All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, parks, auditoriums, assembly halls

-All social, political, sports, academic, religious, cultural gatherings

--All religious places