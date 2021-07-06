COVID Fight Podcast: Rural India sinks in debt; Germany lifts international travel curbs

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares the top developments on the pandemic and its impact on India and the world.

While cases in India are gradually decreasing and the pace of vaccination is gathering momentum, problems in rural India continue as people are sinking deeper into debt, with the pandemic wiping out jobs.

Moreover, as the debate around compensation to families of COVID-19 victims heats up, the central government has said that it will factor in an additional expenditure of around Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the purpose. The Delhi government has launched a social security scheme and an online portal to provide financial assistance to families who lost their loved ones due to COVID.

To know all about the situation around the globe, tune in to COVID Fight Podcast.