COVID Fight Podcast: Parliamentary panel says Centre’s stimulus package 'inadequate'

A Parliamentary panel report on July 28 said that the stimulus package announced by the government for the revival of the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy has been found to be "inadequate."

The panel has recommended that the government should immediately come out with a larger economic package aimed at bolstering demand, investment, exports, and employment generation to help the economy.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She also talks about why researchers say governments world over will have to consider the costs of long COVID when easing pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, Australia's biggest city, Sydney, has extended its lockdown by four weeks after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more