COVID Fight Podcast: Business activity 'crosses pre-pandemic' level in India; US mulls booster shot for elderly
As industries strive to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report suggests that business activity rose for the second consecutive week for the week ending August 15, crossing the pre-pandemic level for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 disruption in March 2020.
Meanwhile, in the US, the government is mulling COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the elderly as early as fall.
