As COVID cases dip in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has eased certain restrictions in the city, which include reopening of non-essential services shops on alternate days.

BMC has also released its order defining these relaxations. The shops of essential services will remain open between 7 am and 2 pm, while non-essential services shops will be allowed to remain open between 7 am and 2 pm on alternate days.

Non-essential shops on the right-hand side of the road will remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those on the left-hand side of the road will remain open on Tuesday and Thursday. This process will repeat in the following week.