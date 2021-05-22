COVID 2nd wave: Housing sales may dip this quarter; demand to revive in July-Dec Updated : May 22, 2021 10:05:20 IST Housing sales may decline year-on-year during the April-June quarter across eight major cities on sluggish demand due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Sales are expected to bounce back during the second half of the 2021 calendar year on pent-up and festival demand Published : May 22, 2021 10:05 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply