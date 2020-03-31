  • SENSEX
COVID-19: World economy will go into recession with likely exception of India, China, says UNCTAD report

Updated : March 31, 2020 12:52 PM IST

The UNCTAD report, however, did not give a detailed explanation as to why and how India and China will be the exceptions as the world faces a recession and loss in global income that will impact developing countries.
In the face of a looming financial tsunami this year, the UNCTAD proposes a four-pronged strategy that could begin to translate expressions of international solidarity into concrete action.
