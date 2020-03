The central government has approved a hike in wages for workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference.

The move, which will provide each worker with an additional income of Rs 2000, will benefit five crore families across the country.

The move is expected to provide relief to a large section of the country’s poor who have been severely hit after the prime minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The decision by the finance minister came as part of the announcement of the economic relief package aimed at providing relief to the country that is hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown.

The key decisions including a package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore under the PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme was announced as part of the relief measures.