Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said e-market linkage for MSMEs will be promoted to act as a replacement for trade fairs and exhibitions.

She said MSMEs were currently facing the problem of marketing and liquidity due to COVID-19 and fintech will be used to enhance transaction-based lending using the data generated by the e-market.

The minister added that MSMEs receivables from the government and CPSEs will be released within 45 days.

She said that the government was monitoring settlement of dues to MSMEs from public sector enterprises.