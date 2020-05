The government has announced the injection of Rs 90,000 crore into power discoms (distribution companies) as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

To give a fillip to DISCOMs with plummeting revenue and facing an unprecedented cash flow problem, Government announces Rs. 90,000 Crore Liquidity Injection for DISCOMs. #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/EVqz8nsm4p — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

"We want the benefit passed to the customers…we are making it clear that these benefits should pass to the end consumers," the minister said while measures that will be taken by the government to combat the economic disruption from the coronavirus lockdown.

This one-time time infusion will be used to pay the central public sector power generation companies, transmission companies, independent power producers and renewable energy generators.