Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 25 minute address announced that conditional relaxations could be permitted after April 20.

But, this relaxation will be limited to the areas with no or low COVID-19 count.

PM Modi went on to say that the Centre would be monitoring each district and state till April 20 to get a sense of how things stand on the ground. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 10,000 mark in India.

The Prime Minister said that the government would be imposing more stringent measures in the next one week to rein in this rise. The Cabinet is expected to decide on the roadmap ahead on Wednesday.

The government's decision to extend the lockdown is expected to have a negative impact on India's GDP growth. Barclays in its latest report has slashed its GDP growth forecast to zero for calendar year 2020 from an earlier projection of 2.5 percent. It has predicted that the economic fallout due to the nationwide lockdown extension would be worse than anticipated.

In the light of these fresh developments, is there a need for the government to review its fiscal roadmap? The finance ministry has already curbed the first quarter expenditure of several ministries to 15-20 percent of their FY21 budget.

Should the government be looking at more relief measures for those in the unorganised sector? More importantly, what should the Modi government do now to cushion the blow to the economy?

Shereen Bhan spoke to Subhash Chandra Garg, former economic affairs secretary, Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, and Rathin Roy, director of NIPFP.

Garg said, "With the extension of lockdown, the GDP output for April is as good as lost for about 70 percent of the economy which is currently shuttered. That would mean that you would have lost about 5-6 percent of GDP by the end of April. This, on an economy which is growing at about 5-6 percent would mean that only in April we would have practically lost the growth completely for FY20-21."

Garg added, "It is not going to get completely normal from first week of May and, therefore, the pain would last for some more time. How long and what kind of stalling of the economy would continue in May and June is difficult to say."

Even if we assume normalisation of activities, which in my judgement will not be the case, certain segments of the economy would never come back to normal - economy in the service sector etc."

"Some segments of the economy like digital economy etc. might do better but on the whole even if we assume that from July onwards there would be a more normal functional economy, I think May and June impact itself would make the 2021 Indian economy growth to be in contraction zone. I think we would lose about 5 percent of the growth next year."

"The government's budget is such a watertight kind of budget that the scope for prioritisation or re-appropriation is very small. Out of the government expenditure of about Rs 30.4 lakh crore, about 52 percent is mandatory expenditure and where the government has no control or discretion."

"Therefore, I have concluded that the April 8 order which limits the expenditure of category B ministries to 20 percent and category C ministries to 13 percent, is not going to lead to any sort of savings. Even the state governments today are struggling with negative balances. State governments have in fact drawn on resources of the local bodies and their agencies to fund the government expenditure."

"So, I don't think there is any easy picking there to get the cash into the system. In the current circumstances we have seen how the banks are finding it difficult to subscribe or to lend to the businesses and the state governments are getting credit at relatively much higher rates of interest, so I think in the current circumstances the monetisation of deficit is the only feasible option and the right option for government finances to be raised", Garg added.

Roy said, "If we are successfully able to secure the rabi harvest and we are able to sow for kharif at about 90 percent intensity of what we did then we would have at least protected agriculture."

"If we are able to grow modestly in agriculture that would have a counteracting effect on inevitably what is going to happen which is a big shrinking of output in services."

"Manufacturing growth depends on how smart we are and there are two things which need to happen there - we need to be able to control for the loss of national wealth by making sure that the losses in incomes from wages and interest on working capital is secured using the public finances and then selectively to ensure that industries are able to start up consistent with social distancing. It is happening all over the world and there is no reason why we cannot do this."

Bajoria said, "We have always maintained that the lockdown is not going to be lifted at one go, it was always going to be staggered re-emergence as we had seen in case of China. China had also not opened up their economy at once. "

"What we are starting to notice in the high frequency data and some of the survey number that have come out, is that the extent of economic loss seems to be much larger."