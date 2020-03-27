  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

COVID-19 lockdown: Time spent on watching TV, with smartphone rises as people stay indoors

Updated : March 27, 2020 10:57 PM IST

For the week between March 14 to March 20, there was a 6 percent increase in the reach of the television, shows data.
There is a higher propensity to watch TV between 8 am to 5 pm, or the non-prime time hours, as more number of people are home.
India was put in lockdown on March 25, but a lot of states like Maharashtra had gone into the lockdown mode days ahead as well.
COVID-19 lockdown: Time spent on watching TV, with smartphone rises as people stay indoors

You May Also Like

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement