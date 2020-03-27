Economy

COVID-19 lockdown: Time spent on watching TV, with smartphone rises as people stay indoors

Updated : March 27, 2020 10:57 PM IST

For the week between March 14 to March 20, there was a 6 percent increase in the reach of the television, shows data.

There is a higher propensity to watch TV between 8 am to 5 pm, or the non-prime time hours, as more number of people are home.