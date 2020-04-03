  • SENSEX
COVID-19 lockdown: Govt clarifies again to clear confusion and ease essential goods movement

Updated : April 03, 2020 11:10 PM IST

In a letter to secretaries of states, home secretary Ajay Bhalla said differing interpretations being made on items given exemption was hindering smooth flow of supply chain of essential items.
Recognising that busineses with nation-wide supply chains are facing difficulties in obtaining passes, the secretary has advised states to issue authorisation letters to companies/organisations having nationwide supply chains of essential goods
