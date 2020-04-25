  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

COVID-19: India records lowest daily growth rate on Saturday since it crossed 100 cases

Updated : April 25, 2020 05:08 PM IST

There is presently data for more than 1.24 crore human resources on the dashboard and it is continuously being updated with the addition of new groups and sub-groups according to specialisation, the GoM was informed.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 775 and the number of cases climbed to 24,506 in the country on Saturday, according to the ministry.
COVID-19: India records lowest daily growth rate on Saturday since it crossed 100 cases

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement