Even as the death toll brought about by the coronavirus outbreak increases worldwide, COVID-19 is expected to have a massive impact on the economy as well. In a first for Indian state governments, Telangana has ordered a pay-cut for all elected representatives, including MLAs and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Aside from MLAs, legislative council members and elected local body representatives, the pay-cut will apply to chairmen of state corporations, bureaucrats (All India Service officers) in Telangana, government officials, and retired government staff.

“Keeping in view the economic impact caused due to lockdown and consequent lack of inflow of resources, and in view of additional expenditures incurred to control COVID-19, the government hereby orders deferment on payment of wages, including all allowances, perks, and pensions,” said the government order signed by Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar.

The deferment applies to the salaries for March 2020 and will continue until further notice, said the order. Taking the biggest cut will be MLAs, state ministers, the chief minister himself, chairmen of state corporations and all elected local body representatives — a 75 percent deferment of wages.

“The Coronavirus crisis has adversely impacted the economy of Telangana,” said a tweet from the Telangana Chief Minister’s official handle, “The CM held a high-level meeting to review the economic impact of the Corona lockdown and consequent of lack of inflow of resources, decided to effect a cut on salaries across various categories.”

The state’s All India Service officers have been ordered to take a 60 percent pay-cut, while all other government officials have been docked 50 percent of their pay. Class Four government officials have been relatively spared with just a 10 percent pay-cut, which also applies to contract workers in the government.