COVID-19 impact: Rs 10,000 crore 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs with high credit rating: Nitin Gadkari

Updated : April 17, 2020 10:56 PM IST

The minister also added that the ministry will soon be coming out with a new definition of the MSMEs.
Gadkari said the industry should work together and tap the opportunities that will be created when the COVID-19 crisis gets over.
He requested that all efforts should be made to make payments of MSMEs immediately and all government departments have been given such directions. 
