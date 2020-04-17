COVID-19 impact: Rs 10,000 crore 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs with high credit rating: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister of road transport & highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the Modi government is soon going to launch a 'Fund of Funds' worth Rs 10,000 crore for the micro small and medium enterprises.

On April 9, CNBC-TV18 had first reported that the government is considering a comprehensive package for the MSME sector, including both financial and non-financial measures.

While interacting with Young Presidents’ Organisation, , Gadkari said the proposal will soon be put up for the cabinet nod and highlighted that the fund will assist the MSMEs with good credit ratings, and finance ministry has already given its approval.

"We have taken a lot of decisions and now we are soon going to change the definition of MSME. We will take out the order on this in next 4-5 days. Apart from this, we are coming out with Rs 10,000 crore worth fund of funds to begin with," Gadkari said.

Elaborating how the credit rating system and how will the government map the rating, he said, “All the good credit rated MSME units, those engaged in exports, who have a healthy turnover in banks, those with regular payment of GST and income tax return, we are soon going to start a credit rating of all the MSMEs. Those with good credit ratings, we are proposing a fund of funds of Rs 10,000 crore.”

So how will the fund function?

Gadkari, while spelling out the details said "the benefit here is that if the MSME for its unit can raise Rs 50 crore worth equity from the markets, then government can invest 15 percent in support of the MSME and then over the next 3-4 years, say for example a Rs 10 share becomes Rs 40-50, then government will sell it and similarly the investment will continue. Through this we are planning to take the MSMEs to the capital markets.”

The minister also added that the ministry will soon be coming out with a new definition of the MSMEs to ensure that it covers all necessary aspects to be included as per the latest requirements of the industry.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused immense hardship across industries and the MSME sector could be the next sector to receive some much-needed assistance.

Interacting with the industry, Gadkari emphasised that there is also an urgent need to focus on import substitution to replace foreign imports with domestic production and urged enterprises to make use of technology as research, innovation & quality improvement can play a major role in industrial development.

Addressing two sets of meetings with the representatives of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), India SME Forum (ISF) and other enterprises from various sectors via video conferencing from his residence in Nagpur, he said as the lockdown eases out and focus shifts to increasing economic activity, revival of the sector for large scale employment generation and leading the way for sustained economic growth becomes imminent.

Regarding revival of MSME sector, Gadkari mentioned that industry should lay special focus towards export enhancement and necessary practices be adopted to reduce power cost, logistics cost and production cost to become competitive in the global market.

During the meeting, the industry representatives expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic made suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the MSME sector afloat.

Some of the issues pointed out by the representatives and the suggestions given included: extension of moratorium for at least six months, enhance working capital loan limit for MSMEs, waiver of charges on utility bills, inclusion of certain goods in the category of essential commodities including computer hardware sector, payment of salaries to workers during lockdown from ESI and Provident Fund reserves, make all expenditure incurred on education & health institutions at zero tax etc, the ministry said in the statement.

Assuring that he would take up these issues with the union finance minister and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Gadkari said the industry should work together and tap the opportunities that will be created when the COVID-19 crisis gets over.

Encouraging the industry, Gadkari underlined that the special package offered by the government of Japan to its industry for taking out Japanese investments from China and move elsewhere. He opined that this is an opportunity for Indian companies, which should be grabbed.

Gadkari also stated that work on Delhi–Mumbai Express Way has already started and this is an opportunity for industry to make future investments in industrial clusters, industrial parks, smart villages and urged that such proposals be submitted to NHAI.