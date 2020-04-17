Economy COVID-19 impact: Rs 10,000 crore 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs with high credit rating: Nitin Gadkari Updated : April 17, 2020 10:56 PM IST The minister also added that the ministry will soon be coming out with a new definition of the MSMEs. Gadkari said the industry should work together and tap the opportunities that will be created when the COVID-19 crisis gets over. He requested that all efforts should be made to make payments of MSMEs immediately and all government departments have been given such directions.