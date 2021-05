Many startups and MSMEs are at the brink of closure due to the slowdown in the economy caused by lockdowns and restrictions imposed in various parts of the country to contain the ferocity of COVID-19 second wave, according to a survey. The survey included responses from over 6,000 startups and MSMEs located in 171 districts of India. As per the report by Local Circles, as many as 59 percent of startups and MSMEs surveyed are likely to scale down, shut down or sell themselves this year as they are facing a liquidity crunch.

Asked about the months of cash (based on current monthly operating costs) they have on hand, 33 percent of small businesses said they have only less than one month of cash, whereas 8 percent are already out of funds. Only 22 percent have more than 3 months of runway, and 37 percent have funds for 1-3 months, it said.