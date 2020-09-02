Economy COVID-19 Impact: Karnataka excise dept incurs loss of Rs 1,551 cr due to restricted liquor sales Updated : September 02, 2020 01:21 PM IST Karnataka had completely stopped alcohol sale in March when the nationwide lockdown was announced, and continued with the ban through April, thus seeing zero revenues on excise duty. Karnataka has now allowed restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs to serve alcohol starting September 1, which is likely to push up revenues. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply