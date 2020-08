India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 contracted by 23.9 percent, data released by the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) showed.

A CNBC-TV18 Poll had estimated a GDP contraction of nearly 20 percent in Q1FY21.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) stood at -22.8 percent as against the estimates of -19.2 percent.

During the quarter, the industry sector contracted by 38.1 percent, the services sector contracted by 20.6 percent while the manufacturing recorded a contraction of 39.3 percent.

However, agriculture reported a growth of 3.4 percent in the June quarter.

A Prasanna from ICICI Securities said that most of the numbers were in line with the expectations. However, real estate sub-group numbers have come as a surprise.

He expects India's GDP to contract by 7.5 percent this year.

Madan Sabnavis of Care Ratings now sees GDP at -6.4 percent for the full year.

Earlier today, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 9.6 percent in July due to a decline mostly in the production of steel, refinery products and cement.