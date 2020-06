The government, via an ordinance, has amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to prevent companies that have defaulted from being pushed into insolvency proceedings to prevent persons impacted by COVID-19.

The key laws in the IBC pertaining to this -- Sections 7, 9 and 10 -- have been suspended as defaults have been rising due to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

The ordinance reads that no application for initiation of CIRP will be filed for defaults arising on or after March 25, 2020 for 6 months or up to one year.

The Union Cabinet on June 3 cleared the proposal to suspend the insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to avoid companies at large from being forced into insolvency proceedings for non-performing assets during the COVID-19 period starting from 25 March.