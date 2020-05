The fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be severe on the Indian economy while the extended nation-wide lockdown is likely to exacerbate the economic downturn with a sharp fall in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), an India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) report said.

Amid the slump in business activities across the nation due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, India’s nominal GDP growth is estimated to be at 0.9 percent for FY21. Ind-Ra expects the aggregate fiscal deficit of states to rise to 4.5 percent of the GDP in FY21 as against its earlier forecast of 3 percent.

“Like many countries across the globe, India has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and it has come at a time when the country was already facing a broad-based economic slowdown, with revenues of both the central and state governments under pressure,” Ind-Ra said in a report.

The state governments were already faced with a lower-than-budgeted share in central taxes and subdued revenue growth, when the 21 days economic lockdown was imposed from March 25, 2020, in India. The 20 states considered in the analysis by the agency constituted nearly 86 percent of the budgeted aggregate revenue receipts for FY20.

The aggregate revenue receipts of these states came in lower by 4.2 percent than budgeted at Rs 24.79 lakh crore in FY20 (RE), primarily led by a 16.2 percent reduction in the devolution of central taxes against Budget Estimates (BE). States’ own tax revenue receipts were lower by 2.2 percent in FY20 (RE) than Rs 12.04 lakh crore in FY20 (BE). The revenue and fiscal deficit are budgeted at 0.02 percent and 2.5 percent of GSDP in FY21 (BE).

“States, in all likelihood, will face significant slippages from the FY21BE. The extent of slippage would vary depending on the pace at which economic activity limps back to life. Despite the relaxation in COVID-19 related restrictions in mid-May 2020, the revenue balance of states in FY21 is set to worsen, particularly for those which already run sizeable revenue deficits,” the report said.

The agency estimates a higher revenue deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP than its earlier forecast of 0.4 percent.

Ind-Ra has revised upward its estimate of gross market borrowings of states to Rs 8.25 lakh crore in FY21 from its earlier estimate of Rs 6.09 lakh crore. This is because the agency expects states to resort to higher market borrowings to fund the fiscal deficit. The pressure on state governments to provide support to households and businesses through fiscal stimulus measures is set to increase, it said.

Gross and net market borrowings of states in aggregate would constitute 4.1 percent and 3.3 percent of GDP, respectively, in FY21 in Ind-Ra’s assessment. The agency while estimating fiscal deficit and market borrowings has considered the fiscal space available to states and the increase in the borrowing limit to 5 percent from 3 percent of GSDP for states, which was announced as part of the central government’s COVID support package on May 17.