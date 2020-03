The government’s disinvestment receipts may fall short of its revised target as further deals look unlikely in this financial year due to the COVID-19 hit on the economy.

A government official told CNBC-TV18 that the FY20 divestment receipt is likely to clock slightly over Rs 50,000 crore against FY20 revised estimate of Rs 65,000 crore.

The original budget estimate for disinvestment for the current financial year was at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Earlier reports suggested that the government was looking to mend the gap from tax revenue shortfall with disinvestment proceeds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday in his monetary policy speech said fiscal deficit and current account deficit are now much lower, inflation conditions are relatively benign, and financial volatility measured by a change in stock prices from recent peaks and average daily change in the exchange rate of the rupee is distinctly lower.