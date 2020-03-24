Economy
COVID-19: Govt asks states, UTs to use cess fund to provide financial assistance to construction workers
Updated : March 24, 2020 05:47 PM IST
Labour ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to all states/UTs to use cess fund to support unorganised construction workers who sustain their livelihood on daily wages.
According to the ministry, about Rs 52,000 crore is available as cess fund and there are about 3.5 crore construction workers registered with these Construction welfare Boards.
So far 536 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported.