  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Agriculture

COVID-19: From Kisan credit cards for agri loans - here's what govt says it has done for farmers

Updated : May 14, 2020 05:39 PM IST

From March 1 to April 30, the government has approved 63 lakh loans worth Rs 86,600 crore in the agriculture sector.
3 crore farmers with agricultural loans of Rs 4.22 lakh crore have availed the benefit of 3 months loan moratorium.
COVID-19: From Kisan credit cards for agri loans - here's what govt says it has done for farmers

You May Also Like

Govt announces Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans

Govt announces Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement