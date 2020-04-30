  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

COVID-19 crisis: "We have to be cleverer about opening up," Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi

Updated : April 30, 2020 03:06 PM IST

Rajan has said that India will need to reopen from the ongoing lockdown in a measured way.
He added that the country will need about Rs 65,000 crore to save the livelihood of the poor.
COVID-19 crisis:

You May Also Like

Coronavirus impact: Do you need health insurance cover of Rs 1 crore?

Coronavirus impact: Do you need health insurance cover of Rs 1 crore?

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement