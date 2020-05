Economy

COVID-19 crisis: FM says govt has spent Rs 10,000 cr already on MGNREGA this fiscal

Updated : May 14, 2020 04:54 PM IST

The government has provided MGNREGA support of Rs 10,000 crore to the migrant workers, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The average wage rate has also been increased to Rs 202 as compared to Rs 182 seen in the last financial year.