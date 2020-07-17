Economy COVID-19: CBDT completes Rs 71,000 crore refunds to help taxpayers with liquidity Updated : July 17, 2020 07:45 PM IST The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds to the tune of Rs 71,229 crore in more than 21.24 lakh cases by July 11 to help taxpayers with liquidity. The government, on April 8, decided to issue pending income tax refunds at the earliest. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply