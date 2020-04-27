Economy COVID-19: Australia's NAB taps investors for $2.2 billion as coronavirus hits profit Updated : April 27, 2020 11:02 AM IST Though NAB is Australia's third-largest bank, it is the country's biggest small business lender. The bank also took more than A$1 billion in one-off charges for writedowns on the value of its software and refunds to customers wrongly charged account-keeping fees, as previously foreshadowed. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365