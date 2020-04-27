  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty above 9,200 as banks, metals lead
Asian shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
Oil prices fall as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
Rupee rises 41 paise to 76.05 against US dollar
Home Economy
Economy

COVID-19: Australia's NAB taps investors for $2.2 billion as coronavirus hits profit

Updated : April 27, 2020 11:02 AM IST

Though NAB is Australia's third-largest bank, it is the country's biggest small business lender.
The bank also took more than A$1 billion in one-off charges for writedowns on the value of its software and refunds to customers wrongly charged account-keeping fees, as previously foreshadowed.
COVID-19: Australia's NAB taps investors for $2.2 billion as coronavirus hits profit

You May Also Like

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement