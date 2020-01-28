Economy
Country could be passing through recession, says Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee
Banerjee, during an address at the Kolkata Literary Meet, also said the priority of the government should be on refinancing the banking sector, which is in "doldrums".
The 58-year-old Indian-American economist said the banking and infrastructure sectors were in need of funding from the government.
